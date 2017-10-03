AmRest finalizes the takeover of Russian KFCs for PLN 105 mln

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest finalized the takeover of 21 KFC restaurants in Russia for PLN 105 million, the company said in a market filing. Local businesswoman Svetlana Mikhailovna Popova was the seller. Currently, AmRest operates 120 KFC restaurants in Russia. The deal was signed back in June, with the price to be set on the…
