AmRest Q2 profit below expectations

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest posted a PLN 33.1 million attributable net profit in Q2, below consensus expectations for PLN 37.5 million, mostly due to increased costs. Revenues amounted to PLN 1.24 billion, in line with expectations and 27.2 percent y/y increase, in line with preliminary figures. EBITDA increased 17 percent y/y to PLN 148.9 million….
