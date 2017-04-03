AmRest to acquire popular food delivery service

WSE-listed restaurant chain operator AmRest signed an investment agreement with Germany-based Delivery Hero and Restaurant Partner Polska to acquire 51 percent stake in Restaurant Polska which operates online food delivery service PizzaPortal.pl. Delivery Hero will keep the remaining 49 percent of the shares. The transaction value was not disclosed. According to the agreement, AmRest will…
Related Posts
-
AmRest to takeover Pizza Hut’s bus...March 27, 2017
-
Amrest to speed up international expansi...March 17, 2017
-
AmRest acquires major French restaurant ...January 25, 2017
-
AmRest estimates fourth quarter revenue ...January 24, 2017