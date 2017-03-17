Amrest to speed up international expansion

WSE-listed restaurant operator Amrest plans to accelerate restaurant openings in 2017, mostly in foreign markets, as it sees room for development of KFC and Starbucks in Europe as well as of Tagliatella in Spain, the company said in a market filing. Last year, Amrest opened 146 new restaurants. The company is also scanning market for…
