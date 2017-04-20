AmRest with PLN 1.15 bln revenues in Q1 – prelim. results

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest had a 33.7 percent y/y increase in Q1 revenues to PLN 1.147 billion, according to the company’s preliminary financial results. In local currencies, the revenues increased by 30.6 percent. “Q1 sales were boosted by taking over Starbucks (May 2016) and KFC (March 2017) outlets in Germany, excluding these chains, revenues were…
