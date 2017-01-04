Anchor tenant stays in Forum Gliwice mall

January 4, 2017

Retailer Carrefour has renewed its lease agreement for more than 6,000 sqm of space at the Forum shopping center in Gliwice. The company, which is one of the anchor tenants in the mall, will stay in the property at least till June 2022. One of the largest shopping centers in Silesia, Forum offers 43,000 sqm of retail space and houses 140 tenants, including C&A, CCC, Cubus, Douglas, H&M, KappAhl, New Yorker, Reserved, Rossmann, Sephora, SuperPharm, RTV Euro AGD, Pepco, Empik, Martes Sport, DUKA, Home&You, Cinema City and Jatomi Fitness. The mall is owned by Deka Immobilien and managed by JLL.
