Angel Poland Group to develop five-star Marriott hotel in Kraków

Developer Angel Poland Group has announced a luxury hospitality project in Kraków, which will be accommodated in a historic tenement house located on ul. Stradomska in the center of the city. The scheme will include a five-star hotel with an estimated 125 rooms, operating under the Autograph Collection Hotels lifestyle brand of Marriott International, a spa and luxury apartments. “The rich history of this magnificent building, combined with its characterful architecture from the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries, makes it the best possible location for the brand’s flagship hotel in Poland and a true one-of-a-kind hotel,” said John Licence, Continental Brand Leader, Europe for Autograph Collection Hotels.