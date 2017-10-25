Another Enterprise Park building completed in Kraków

Image: Avestus Real Estate

Developer Avestus Real Estate has finished construction work on building “E” in the Enterprise Park office complex in Kraków. The building offers more than 15,500 sqm of leasable space and is currently almost fully commercialized with Aon being the anchor tenant. Enterprise Park until now consisted of four buildings comprising a total of almost 36,000 sqm of space. Avestus Real Estate is currently also finishing work on building “F” of the complex, that will deliver 10,900 sqm and which is scheduled to be completed later this year. Both building “E” and building “F” are expected to obtain BREEAM certificates for energy efficiency and environmental performance. The entire Enterprise Park complex is jointly owned by Avestus Real Estate and Tristan Capital Partners.