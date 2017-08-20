Apartment construction up in July – GUS

In July, developers launched construction on 18,283 apartments, a 21.6 percent increase year-on-year and 18.2 percent drop month-on-month, statistics office GUS said. In the same month, 15,151 apartments were delivered (a 17.6 percent y/y and 5.4 percent m/m increase) and permits for 20,649 apartments were issued (a 12.6 percent y/y increase and a 14.1 percent m/m drop).

Overall, at end-July, construction on some 124,319,036 apartments have been launched (22.7 percent y/y growth), 93,427 apartments were delivered (up by 7.9 percent), and 151,066 permits were issued (29/7 percent increase).