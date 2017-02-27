Apartment prices continue to fall

January was the third straight month in which prices of residential real estate has dropped, Home Broker and Open Finance data said. The home price index, which tracks home sales transactions has dropped to 813.45 points which is the level last seen in the spring last year. “The January run for grants from Apartment for the Youth program, has lowered the average price of the apartment by 2.2 percent month-to-month,” the report said. The prices in year-on-year terms have increased by 0.88 percent.
