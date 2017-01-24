Appliances Market in Poland may rise in value by 6-7% in 2017

January 24, 2017 Poland AM

The household appliances may increase in volume terms by about 5 percent, and in value terms by 6-7 percent in 2017, Wojciech Konecki, the CEO of CECED Poland predicted on Tuesday. “Dynamic growth in the appliance industry in 2017 should remain at least at the same level as in 2016. If we do not experience…

