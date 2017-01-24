Appliances Market in Poland may rise in value by 6-7% in 2017

The household appliances may increase in volume terms by about 5 percent, and in value terms by 6-7 percent in 2017, Wojciech Konecki, the CEO of CECED Poland predicted on Tuesday. “Dynamic growth in the appliance industry in 2017 should remain at least at the same level as in 2016. If we do not experience…
Related Posts
-
Production of large appliances grew subs...December 15, 2016
-
Electrolux to invest and hire in Poland...November 23, 2015
-
Whirpool to spend nearly PLN 1 bln in Po...November 17, 2015
-
Max Electro to open 100 stores this year...May 21, 2015