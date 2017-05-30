Archicom achieves record apartment sales in Q1

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom sold 366 apartments in the first quarter of 2017, which marks an over 70-percent increase upon the same period last year. The company is optimistic about the prospects for the coming months and hopes to sell a total of around 1,200 housing units in 2017, that is 27 percent more than in 2016, said management board president Dorota Jarodzka-Śródka. Archicom, which is one of the leading residential developers in Wrocław, currently owns plots of land on which a total of almost 4,000 apartments can be developed.