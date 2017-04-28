Archicom buys land for over 500 apartments in Wrocław

Archicom buys land for over 500 apartmen... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom has finalized the acquisition of a 2.45-hectare plot located in the Krzyki district of Wrocław, on which it will develop a new residential project offering approximately 520 housing units. The value of ...

Q1 investment volume at €475 mln – BNP P... A total of approximately €475 million was invested in commercial property in Poland in the first quarter of 2017, which marks a slight decrease upon the same period last year, according to the latest report by BNP Paribas Real Estate Poland. Transact...

P3 to increase its presence in Poznań ar... Logistics space developer P3 has acquired a 49.2-hectare site in Robakowo near Poznań, which will allow the company to double the size of its P3 Poznań park. Construction on the new part of the complex is scheduled to launch next year, with P3 planni...

EPP finalizes €53.3 mln retail park acqu... Investor Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has finalized the acquisition of the Zakopianka retail park in Kraków from a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners for €53.3 million. Savills advised the buyer on the transaction, which was preliminarily agree...