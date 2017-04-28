Archicom buys land for over 500 apartments in Wrocław

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom has finalized the acquisition of a 2.45-hectare plot located in the Krzyki district of Wrocław, on which it will develop a new residential project offering approximately 520 housing units. The value of the transaction amounts to around PLN 26.6 million. The company currently holds sites on which a total of almost 4,500 apartments can be developed, which will allow it to strengthen its leading position in the Wrocław market in the coming years, said management board president Dorota Jarodzka-Śródka. Last year, Archicom sold 942 apartments.
Related Posts
-
Archicom trumpets 2016 apartment sales...January 3, 2017
-
Warbud becomes a contractor of Archicom&...September 14, 2016
-
Archicom buys Piast Brewery’s 5.7 ...August 31, 2016
-
Archicom sales up by 57% in H1 y/y...July 7, 2016