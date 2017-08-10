Archicom expanding Forma scheme in Wrocław

Image: Archicom

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed Archicom, one of the largest residential developers in Wrocław, has launched sales of apartments in the latest phase of its Forma project in the city. On offer are 135 housing units in a five-storey building with the entire complex expected to comprise a total of more than 500 apartments in five buildings when fully developed. Archicom sold a total of 601 units in the first half of this year. The company currently has more than 1,600 apartments on offer in Wrocław.