Archicom expanding Na Ustroniu project in Wrocław

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom is to develop the second phase of its Na Ustroniu residential project in Wrocław, which will comprise three buildings with a total of 128 apartments. The new phase of the scheme is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year. One of the largest residential developers in Wrocław, Archicom is currently selling apartments in more than ten investments in a number of districts across the city. Last year, the company offloaded 942 housing units.