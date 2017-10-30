Archicom puts more Wrocław apartments up for sale

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom has launched sales of apartments in new phases of two of its residential projects in Wrocław. On offer are a total of 180 units in three buildings in the Cztery Pory Roku scheme and a combined 168 units in four buildings in the Słoneczne Stabłowice development, which are scheduled to be completed in Q3 2019 and in Q2 2019 respectively. Archicom, which has recently launched apartment sales in a new major residential project in Wrocław that is called Browary Wrocławskie, currently has approximately 1,600 housing units on offer in the city.