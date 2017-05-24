Archicom to launch City Forum office project in Wrocław

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom will in June launch construction work on the first phase of its City Forum class-A office project in downtown Wrocław. The company has recently secured a building permit for the scheme, which will comprise two connected, LEED-certified, 6- and 7-storey buildings offering a total of approximately 24,000 sqm of space. The investment will be developed on a plot of land located at the intersection of ul. Traugutta and ul. Pułaskiego, which Archicom acquired in May last year for PLN 33.1 million. The first phase of the project, called City One and comprising more than 12,000 sqm, is scheduled to be completed towards the end of 2018.