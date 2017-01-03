Archicom trumpets 2016 apartment sales

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom sold 942 apartments in 2016, which marks a 54 percent increase upon the previous year. This is the best annual sales result in the whole history of the company, the developer said in a press release.

Last year, Archicom put up for sale more than 1,300 housing units. The figure for this year will be even higher, the company claimed in the release. The goal for this year is to strengthen the position of Archicom as the leader in the Wrocław market and to sell more than 1,000 apartments, said Paweł Ruszczak, a member of the management board at the company.

The developer is currently selling apartments in over ten projects in Wrocław, including in the multi-phased Olimpia Port and Cztery Pory Roku schemes, each of which will comprise approximately 2,500 housing units when fully developed.