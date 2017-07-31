Arcona adds Szczecin office building to growing Polish portfolio

Investor Arcona Capital has finalized the acquisition of the Centrum Biurowe Maris office building in Szczecin from Bywater Properties for approximately €8.9 million. The transaction further strengthens the investor’s presence in Poland with the company having finalized the acquisition of eleven shopping centers across the country from RECE Group last and this year. Following the latest acquisition in Szczecin, Polish assets now account for 40.5 percent of the portfolio of Arcona’s Arcona Property Fund. Maris is a six-story building offering more than 5,400 sqm of leasable space. Mateusz Siejka, the managing director of Arcona Capital in Poland, said that the company is interested in further acquisitions in the Polish market and is now looking at a number of potential investment opportunities.