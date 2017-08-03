Asbud buys land for two residential towers in Warsaw

Developer Asbud Group has acquired almost 18,000 sqm of land located on ul. Towarowa in the quickly developing Rondo Daszyńskiego area of the Wola district of Warsaw where it plans to build a major residential project comprising approximately 900 apartments. The scheme is to include two 30-floor skyscrapers. Asbus already has a strong presence in the Rondo Daszyńskiego area where it is currently selling apartments in two residential projects (Grzybowska 85 and Metropoint which offer a total of approximnately 1,000 housing units) and commercializing two office schemes (Karolkowa Business Park and Metropoint Office that offer a total of around 80,000 sqm of space).