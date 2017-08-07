Asseco BS with PLN 146.3 mln backlog for 2017

August 7, 2017 Poland AM

IT firm Asseco Business Solutions has a backlog for 2017 of PLN 146.3 million, a 10 percent increase y/y, the company’s CFO Mariusz Lizon stated at a press conference. “Last year at this time we had a backlog of PLN 133 million in our portfolio, which means a 10 percent increase y/y this year,” he…

