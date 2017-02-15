Asseco buys Stone River for $102 mln

February 15, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT giant Asseco’ Israeli unit Sapiens acquired US company Stone River for $102 million. Stone River specializes in solutions for the insurance sector and has 200 clients in the US. Stone River sported an estimated $80 mln in revenues in 2016. The transaction is expected to boost Sapiens’ profits as of Q3 2017, the…

