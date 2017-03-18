Asseco mulls enetering Western bourses, plans to continue acquisition

March 18, 2017 Poland AM

IT powerhouse Asseco plans on expanding its international business in three areas: ERP, insurance and payment systems, said CEO Adam Góral. He also stated that “in some time” the company could aim to enter Western stock exchanges. “Last year we continued the group’s development through acquisition, we increased our share in subsidiaries, and we plan…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts