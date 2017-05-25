Asseco Poland Q1 profit drops

May 25, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT group Asseco Poland posted PLN 60.9 million attributable net profit in Q1, a 7 percent y/y decline. Revenues amounted to PLN 2.06 billion (12.1 percent y/y increase), while EBITDA dropped by 4.5 percent y/y to PLN 246.3 million. In revenues, sale of software and services increased by 14.1 percent y/y to PLN 1.70…

