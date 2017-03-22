Asseco Poland sells shares in Asseco CE subsidiary

March 22, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT giant Asseco Poland sold 6.51 percent of its shares in Asseco Central Europe subsidiary to a group of Asseco CE managers for PLN 32.7 million in eight installments payable by May 31, 2023, the company said in a market filing. Price per share was set at PLN 23.50 apiece. Both sides of the…

