Asseco Poland sells shares in Asseco CE subsidiary

WSE-listed IT giant Asseco Poland sold 6.51 percent of its shares in Asseco Central Europe subsidiary to a group of Asseco CE managers for PLN 32.7 million in eight installments payable by May 31, 2023, the company said in a market filing. Price per share was set at PLN 23.50 apiece. Both sides of the…
Related Posts
-
Asseco sells 51% stake in Russian unit f...March 12, 2017
-
Asseco’s Sapiens expects $270-280 ...March 1, 2017
-
Asseco gets a PLN 41.2 mln contract from...September 26, 2016
-
Asseco with a PLN 6.98 bln order portfol...August 25, 2016