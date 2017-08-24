Asseco Q2 profit drops

WSE-listed IT group Asseco had PLN 113.3 million net profit in H1, down from PLN 142.4 million last year. Revenues amounted to PLN 4.16 billion, up from PLN 3.77 billion last year. Sales increased primarily in foreign markets, with a share of consolidated revenue rising to 83 percent, while revenues from the domestic market decreased…
