Asseco sells 51% stake in Russian unit for $17.5 mln

March 12, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT group Asseco sold 51 percent of shares in its Russian subsidiary R-Style Softlab to three individuals for PLN 71 million. “Under the agreement, both put and call options have been included. Maximum period to execute the put option has been set for five years, while the call option period will start two years…

