Asseco sells part of its stake in Formula Systems

WSE-listed IT group Asseco sold 16 percent stake in Israeli Formula Systems to a group of local financial institutions for NIS 292.5 million, additionally, the company is in talks to sell further 4 percent stake. After the deal, Asseco has 30.33 percent stake in Formula Systems with no plans to further decrease it in the…
