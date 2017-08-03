Asseco sells part of its stake in Formula Systems

WSE-listed IT group Asseco sold 16 percent stake in Israeli Formula Systems to a group of local financial institutions for NIS 292.5 million, additionally, the company is in talks to sell further 4 percent stake. After the deal, Asseco has 30.33 percent stake in Formula Systems with no plans to further decrease it in the…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.