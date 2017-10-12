Asseco sets up new international holding. Mulls IPO and acquisitions

WSE-listed IT giant Asseco has set up a new subsidiary in Slovakia, Asseco International and hopes to float it soon. “We have started talks with Frankfurt and London, but Brexit is not helping. Our stock market (WSE) will always be closest to me, though.” Company’s CEO Adam Góral said. The new company will encompass Asseco…
Related Posts
-
Asseco Q3 earnings affected by foreign u...October 12, 2017
-
Asseco Q2 profit dropsAugust 24, 2017
-
Asseco sells another 4%in Israeli unit F...August 22, 2017
-
Asseco BS with PLN 146.3 mln backlog for...August 7, 2017