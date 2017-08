WSE-listed Asseco SEE, a unit of Polish IT giant Asseco Poland, has a €79.8 million backlog for 2017, up by 9 percent y/y. Just in Q3, the black amounted to €19.6 million, up by 7 percent y/y. “We are very optimistic about the prospects of the company, not only in H2 of this year, but…



