Asseco with new contract in Ethiopia

February 21, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed IT giant Asseco Poland has signed a $1.3 million deal with the Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency. “INSA is an Ethiopian state agency focusing on internal security, building IT competences and implementing IT solutions throughout the country,” Asseco said in a market filing. The contract concerns consulting services in the ERP-class solutions and billing…

