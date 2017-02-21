Asseco with new contract in Ethiopia

Poland’s real estate investment attracti... Poland’s real estate investment attractiveness has increased by 5 percent in 2016, with the total investment volume reaching €5.2 billion, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Relative to its size, Poland has been one of the most liquid European mar...

Major tenant stays in Poleczki Business ... Engineering and project consulting company ILF Consulting Engineers Polska has renewed its lease agreement for approximately 4,200 sqm of office space in the Poleczki Business Park complex in southern Warsaw. JLL represented the tenant in his negotia...

WSE suspends trading of Orco Property Gr... WSE has suspended the trading of Orco Property Group shares after Poland’s financial watchdog KNF filed such motion. KNF demand stems from the Orco suspending its trade on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The company decided to withdraw its shares from...

Cornerstone laid for .KTW offices in Kat... Investor TDJ Estate has recently held the cornerstone laying ceremony at the construction site of the .KTW I office project in downtown Katowice, which will be located just next to the city’s iconic Spodek building. Builder Strabag is acting as...