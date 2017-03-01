Asseco’s Sapiens expects $270-280 mln revenues in 2017

March 1, 2017 Poland AM

IT company Sapiens, Israeli unit of WSE-listed Asseco Poland, eyes generating $270-280 million revenues and 13 percent operating margin this year, the company said in a market filing. The estimate takes into account the effect of the recent takeover over of US IT firm Stone River. The transaction was worth $102 million. In 2016 Sapiens…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts