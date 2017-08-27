Atal hopes to raise up to PLN 60 mln through new bond issue

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed Atal, one of the largest residential developers in Poland, plans to issue bonds valued at up to PLN 60 million, which would be targeted at individual buyers. The company, which plans for further develop its portfolio of new projects, wants to use the funds raised through the planned issue to finance future schemes, said vice president of the management board Mateusz Juroszek. Atal will complete 23 developments in 2017. The developer expects to sell a total of approximately 2,700-2,900 apartments this year.