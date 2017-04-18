Atal launches Baltica Towers project in Gdańsk

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched apartment sales in its Atal Baltica Towers project in Gdańsk, which will comprise two 13-floor buildings – a residential building and an apartment hotel building – and offer a total of almost 250 units. The residential building in the scheme will offer 113 apartments priced from PLN 7,200 per sqm, while the apartment hotel building will comprise 134 units whose prices start at PLN 8,610 per sqm. The whole development is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2019. Atal is currently also developing one more residential project in Gdańsk – Nowa Grobla Apartamenty – which will comprise 168 homes. The company views Tri-city as a promising market and plans to further strengthen its presence there, said vice president Mateusz Juroszek.