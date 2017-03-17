Atal launches new residential project in Kraków

Image: Atal

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched sales of apartments in its Zbożowa 2A Apartamenty residential project in downtown Kraków. The scheme will offer 56 housing units that are scheduled for completion in the final quarter of next year. Kraków is the most important market for Atal, said management board president Zbigniew Juroszek. It is there that the company has been seeing the highest sales, so the developer continues to add new developments to its portfolio in the city, he added. Ongoing investments of Atal in Kraków include Apartamenty Przybyszewskiego 64, Bajeczna Apartamenty, Wielicka Garden and Bagry Park. The developer is also active in Katowice, Łódź, Wrocław, Warsaw, Tri-city and Poznań.