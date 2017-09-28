Atal launches new residential project in Łódź

Image: Atal

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched apartment sales in its Apartamenty Drewnowska 43 residential project in Łódź. The scheme is located in the downtown of the city, close to the Manufaktura shopping center, and will be developed in four phases. The first of them, scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of 2019, will deliver a total of 264 housing units in seven buildings. Apart from the Apartamenty Drewnowska 43 development, Atal is now also selling apartments in two other residential investments in Łódź – Chojny Park and Pomorska Park. Since the beginning of this year, Atal has sold 237 apartments in its Łódź schemes, said Mateusz Juroszek, vice president of the management board at the company.