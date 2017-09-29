Atal launches new residential project in Warsaw

Image: Atal

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched apartment sales in the first phase of its Osiedle Warszawa residential project located near Al. Jerozolimskie in the Włochy district of the Polish capital. On offer are a total of 119 housing units in two five-story buildings. The first phase of the Osiedle Warszawa project, which was designed by the HRA Architekci studio, is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of 2019. In Warsaw, Atal is now also selling apartments in schemes located in the Białołęka and Targówek districts.