Atal puts more Francuska Park apartments up for sale

Image: Atal

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched apartment sales in the fifth phase of its Francuska Park residential project in Katowice. This phase of the scheme will comprise a total of 139 housing units in two buildings, which are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019. The whole Francuska Park development will offer a combined 879 apartments in 12 buildings. To date, the developer has found buyers for approximately 80 percent of the homes in the first four phases of the investment. “Katowice is an important market for Atal. In the first quarter of this year, we sold 86 apartments in the capital of Silesia, which marks an almost 40 percent y/y increase,” said Mateusz Juroszek, vice president of the management board at the company.