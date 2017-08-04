Atal selling micro-apartments in Warsaw

Image: Atal

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched sales in the latest phase of its Nowy Targówek residential project in the Polish capital, which will comprise a total of 157 micro-apartments in two buildings. The apartments, which are sized from as little as 22.2 sqm, are being offered as hotel units and are targeted at students, tourists and entrepreneurs looking for accommodation in Warsaw. They are also being marketed by the developer as an investment product. Apart from this phase of Nowy Targówek, Atal is now also commercializing three other phases of the scheme, which comprise regular apartments. The development is located in the Targówek district in the eastern part of the city, close to a planned new stop of the second subway line. The micro-apartments offered in the latest phase of the investment are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.