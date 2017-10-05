Atal sells 2,041 apartments in Q1-Q3

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal sold a total of 2,041 apartments in the first three quarters of 2017, which marks a 16-percent increase upon the same period last year. The company expects to sell a combined 2,700-2,900 housing units this year. “We have already achieved more than 75 percent of the sales target for this year. At the same time, along with the sales growth we have managed to maintain a very high level of profitability of our business – in the first half of 2017, the gross margin on sales amounted to as much as 30.7 percent. This makes us stand out among the largest developers listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange,” said Mateusz Juroszek, vice president of the management board at Atal.