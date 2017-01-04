Atal with record 2016 apartment sales results

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal sold 2,436 apartments in 2016, which marks a 44 percent increase upon the previous year when the company offloaded 1,689 housing units. The developer hopes to further improve its apartment sales in 2017 as it continues to step up its development activity across Poland. Last year, the company entered the Tri-city and Poznań markets and is now the only developer active in all the largest agglomerations in the country. Atal is currently working on 31 projects with a total of approximately 4,500 apartments. Another 31 schemes, which will comprise a total of around 418,000 sqm of residential space, are in the pipeline, said Mateusz Juroszek, a vice president of the management board at the company. Last year, the developer spent a combined PLN 93.8 million on the purchase of plots for its future investments in Warsaw, Kraków, Łódź, Wrocław and Tri-city.