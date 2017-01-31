ATC Cargo extends Ikea cooperation with PLN 65 mln contract

Logistics company ATC Cargo has prolonged its cooperation with Ikea until April 15, 2019, the company said in a statement. “The estimated value of the contract in the period to April 15, 2019 is PLN 65 million,” the statement read. “(…) the board’s further cooperation with Ikea Supply will have a significant impact on the…
