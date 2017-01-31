ATC Cargo extends Ikea cooperation with PLN 65 mln contract

January 31, 2017 Poland AM

Logistics company ATC Cargo has prolonged its cooperation with Ikea until April 15, 2019, the company said in a statement. “The estimated value of the contract in the period to April 15, 2019 is PLN 65 million,” the statement read. “(…) the board’s further cooperation with Ikea Supply will have a significant impact on the…

