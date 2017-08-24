Atrium starts work on Reduta mall extension in Warsaw

Image: Atrium Poland Real Estate Management

Shopping center owner, manager and re-developer Atrium Poland Real Estate Management has started extending and modernizing its Atrium Reduta mall in Warsaw. The shopping center, which currently comprises more than 27,000 sqm of GLA, will get an additional 5,800 sqm of space. The first phase of the project, which will be built by general contractor CFE Polska, will involve the development of almost 2,700 sqm that will be occupied by cinema operator CINEMA3D and the creation of a new recreation area that will accommodate a 1,700-sqm fitness club. In the second phase of the scheme, to be launched in early 2018, a new restaurant area will be created. The process of extending Reduta will finish in the final quarter of next year. In Q4 2018, Atrium also plans to finish work on modernizing and extending its other two shopping centers in Warsaw, Atrium Targówek and Atrium Promenada.