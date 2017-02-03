Automotive industry on the rise in Poland – KPMG

February 3, 2017 Poland AM

The number of cars produced in Poland has risen by 3.2 percent year-on-year in 2016, reaching 681,000 vehicles, according to the report by KPMG and Polish Automotive Industry Association. The number of new registrations was up by 17.2 percent, meaning that some 416,000 vehicles were registered last year. Škoda was the sales leader in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts