Aviva signs deal with ING BSK on bancassurance

Insurer Aviva signed a deal with WSE-listed bank ING Bank Śląski to sell its products to lender’s clients. At first Aviva will offer its travel insurance policies but the cooperation is expected to be extended to other insurance products tied to loans. The insurances will be sold exclusively online. Aviva is a sector pioneer when…
