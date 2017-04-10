Aviva signs deal with ING BSK on bancassurance

April 10, 2017 Poland AM

Insurer Aviva signed a deal with WSE-listed bank ING Bank Śląski to sell its products to lender’s clients. At first Aviva will offer its travel insurance policies but the cooperation is expected to be extended to other insurance products tied to loans. The insurances will be sold exclusively online. Aviva is a sector pioneer when…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts