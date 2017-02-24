AXA takes up more space in Warsaw Trade Tower building

February 24, 2017

Insurance company AXA has leased an additional 3,757 sqm of office space in the Warsaw Trade Tower (WTT) skyscraper in the Polish capital. As a result of the lease agreement, which was brokered by Colliers International (who represented the owner) and Cushman & Wakefield (who advised the tenant), AXA will now occupy a total of approximately 15,560 sqm in the building. Completed in the late 1990s, the 208-meter Warsaw Trade Tower skyscraper is owned by the Akron Investment Central Eastern Europe II fund and asset managed by Heitman.
