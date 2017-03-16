Azoty with PLN 375.2 mln preliminary net profit

March 16, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed chemicals group Azoty had PLN 375.2 million net profit and PLN 1 billion EBITDA, according to the company’s preliminary financial results. Revenues stood at PLN 8.96 billion. For Q4, Azoty had PLN 29.4 million profit and PLN 2.32 billion in revenues. The estimates are in line with consensus. Analysts surveyed by the Polish Press…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts