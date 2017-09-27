Azoty with stiff competition for Petrokemija stake

WSE-listed chemicals giant Grupa Azoty has 10 competitors in the running for the stake of Croatian fertilizer producer Petrokemija, according to local media. Competitors include Austrian Borealis, Croatian Prvo Plinarsko Drustvo, Ina, Janaf HEP, three pension funds PBZ, Raiffeisen and Erste, EBRD and IFC. Pakistani firm Fatima and Czech Agrifert withdrew from the race. The negotiation…
