B2B e-commerce can help firms cut purchasing costs by 15% – Deloitte

January 10, 2017 Poland AM

Digital B2B purchases could bring companies up to 15 percent of savings, however only 35 percent of Polish firms use internet purchasing platforms, according to a report prepared by Deloitte and Aleo, a subsidiary of ING BSK. “This business is following the trends observed in the consumer market, which means the share [of companies using…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts