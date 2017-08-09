Balczun steps down as the CEO of Ukrainian railway operator

Wojciech Balczun resigned from his post as the CEO of the state-owned railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia, citing personal reasons. “He made this decision personally, and I respect his decision. “Whatever may be said by anyone, throughout this year there have also been positive changes. I want to thank him for his work. I understand that he…



